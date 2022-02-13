President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation of Aghdam Central Hospital
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Aghdam district on February 13, Trend reports.
President Ilham Aliyev has laid the foundation of a 210-bed Aghdam Central Hospital.
Will be updated
