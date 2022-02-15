Azerbaijan's Parliament approves new agreement with Spain
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
New agreement between Azerbaijan and Spain has been approved, Trend reports.
The bill "On approval of the agreement between Azerbaijan and Spain on the exchange and mutual protection of confidential information" was discussed at the plenary session of Azerbaijan’s Parliament.
Following discussions in a plenary meeting of the parliament, the bill was put to a vote and adopted.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Search for persons accused of Sumgayit riots in 1988 continues - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender to purchase material and technical resources for wells drilling
Head of so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh" group to be arrested and brought to trial – Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office
Iranian, Russian FMs discuss importance of “3 + 3” format in ensuring interests of regional countries
Azerbaijani businesses account for major number of companies registered in Poti FIZ - CEO (Interview) (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan to allow drivers with valid COVID-19 vaccine certificates to carry out inter-district transportation - ministry
Thankful to President Ilham Aliyev for opportunity to experience this incomparable feeling - martyr's daughter visiting her father's grave in Azerbaijan's Zangilan (PHOTO/VIDEO)