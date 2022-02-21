Aggressive separatism results in catastrophe in region - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry resolutely condemns the statement made by the Armenian Foreign Ministry in support of the illegal decision of February 20, 1988, which launched the aggressive separatism of radical Armenians in the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region of the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic (SSR), Trend reports referring to a statement made by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

“This so-called “decision” contradicts the Constitution of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), the law “On the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region” of the Azerbaijan SSR of 1981, as well as all other corresponding legal acts,” the message said.

According to the message, Armenia's support for aggressive Armenian separatists and its aggressive policy based on territorial claims against Azerbaijan resulted in an almost 30-year-occupation of some Azerbaijani territories, bloody ethnic cleansing and violation of the main rights of one million Azerbaijanis.

“Aggressive separatism, characterized by the Armenian Foreign Ministry as "revival", has resulted in the large-scale catastrophe in the region during decades,” the message said. “This situation has greatly hampered the development of the region in terms of peace and security for many years.”

According to the message, while the international law is being established in the region and the efforts are being made to normalize the relations between the two countries, the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, which encourages interethnic strife, testifies, on the one hand, to the irresponsible behavior of this country, and on the other hand, to the fact that Armenia has not drawn a lesson as a result of the recent events.

“We bring to the attention of the Armenian Foreign Ministry that such a destructive approach has no future,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry added.