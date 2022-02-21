Relations between Azerbaijan and EU developing successfully - President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21
Trend:
Relations between Azerbaijan and the EU are developing successfully, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said while receiving a delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar, on Feb. 21, Trend reports.
Will be updated
