Meeting between Azerbaijani and Israeli deputies held in Knesset (PHOTO)

On February 21, a meeting was held in the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) with deputies of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sevil Mikayilova and Anatoly Rafailov, who arrived in Israel to participate in events dedicated to the Khojaly tragedy, organized by the Israel-Azerbaijan International Association (AzIz) with members of the Israel Inter-Parliamentary Group -Azerbaijan is in the Knesset, Trend reports.

Since the meeting took place on the eve of the mourning date of the Kholzhalinsky genocide, the Azerbaijani deputies told their Israeli colleagues about this tragedy. Members of the Knesset Elina Bardach-Yalova and Tatyana Mazarskaya shed tears at the terrible story and expressed their sympathy for the Azerbaijani people on behalf of all the deputies and all Jews.

The meeting was friendly. The deputies continued talking about the possibilities and specific plans for cooperation in the field of medicine and healthcare. The Israeli side was headed by Elina Bardach-Yalova, chairperson of the Israel-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary commission.