Another group of Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2
By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:
Some 168 more Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Baku on March 2, Trend reports.
The passengers of the third charter flight arrived at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport on March 2 at 09:20 (GMT+4).
There are many women and children among the evacuated Azerbaijanis.
Around 510 Azerbaijani citizens were evacuated to Azerbaijan due to the situation in Ukraine.
