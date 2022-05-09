President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Saudi Arabia’s attorney general (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 15:50)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Attorney General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mujib, Trend reports.

Emphasizing the successful cooperation between the two countries in various fields, the President hailed the high level of political relations. Recalling with satisfaction his visits to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, President Ilham Aliyev said that the hospitality shown during those visits had once again demonstrated the fraternal relations existing between the two countries’ peoples.

The President stressed that Azerbaijan had special respect for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia because the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was one of a handful of countries in the world that had not established any diplomatic relations with Armenia. The reason was that Azerbaijani lands were under occupation. President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan highly appreciated this position. The head of state said that the liberation of lands as a result of the 44-day war had exposed Armenian savagery and the destruction by Armenians of everything in the liberated lands, including 65 of the 67 mosques.

Indicating that the opportunities for cooperation in the economic sphere, including energy, had been expanded since the restoration of the country's territorial integrity, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his satisfaction with the interest of large Saudi companies in Azerbaijan in this regard, describing the fact that Saudi company ACWA Power had laid the foundation of a wind power station in Azerbaijan as a good example of this.

Emphasizing the fact that the two countries supported each other in international organizations, the head of state said that the increase in people-to-people contacts, reciprocal visits and the number of tourists had created a good basis for further development of bilateral cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev also expressed his confidence that the visit of Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mujib to Azerbaijan would contribute to the development of bilateral relations.

Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mujib conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to the President of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the Saudi King`s and Crown Prince`s greetings and asked the attorney general to extend his greetings to Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Noting that they were happy with the development processes taking place in Azerbaijan, Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mujib said: “I want to congratulate you on the development your country has achieved. We have heard a lot about Azerbaijan and the achievements of your country in the economic, social and economic spheres. In particular, we congratulate you on your great victory and the liberation of your lands in a short time.”

On the eve of 10 May, the birthday of great leader Heydar Aliyev, Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mujib paid tribute to his memory.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for cooperation.