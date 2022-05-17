Azerbaijan refutes UK Embassy's statement on detention of rally participants in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry has reacted to the statement of the UK Embassy, ​​Trend reports.

According to the ministry, on May 14, 2022, a group of people held a rally in the Fountain Square in the Sabail district of Baku, which wasn’t agreed with the state structures.

Despite the fact that the rally was held in violation of the Azerbaijani law "On freedom of assembly", the police didn’t interfere in the rally, but rather ensured the safety of the participants.

"During the rally, no incidents were recorded, and no one was arrested. However, on the same day, the UK Embassy in Azerbaijan spread misinformation about the serious police interference in the rally and detention of its many participants. This is unacceptable, and is also unjustified interference in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs,” the ministry said.

“Although the organizers and participants of this action said that it was held normally, and the behavior of the police was satisfactory, the UK Embassy in Azerbaijan gave an incorrect assessment of this action and made accusatory statements. We regard this statement as an attempt to undermine the reputation of the police, which are carrying out their official duties,” the ministry noted.

“We call on the UK Embassy in Azerbaijan to refute the widespread statement and acknowledge the committed mistake. We hope that the embassy will carry out activities that promote cooperation and sincere dialogue between the two countries, and refuse from attempts to create artificial political barriers," added the ministry.