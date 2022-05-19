Azerbaijan encourages Armenia to renounce revanchist ideas - Caucasus Muslims' Board

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Role of philosophy of mutual understanding and cooperation of Islam with all religions is certain, in the formation of the model of multiculturalism and environment of society in Azerbaijani society, Chairman of Caucasus Muslims' Board Shaikh-al-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade said at the international conference "Multicultural View on Priority Global Problems", Trend reports.

Pashazade noted that today Azerbaijani territories released from the occupation are being cleared of mines, reconstruction works are being carried out on these lands, and religious monuments that were destroyed and desecrated as a result of acts of vandalism during the occupation are being restored.

There are economic projects aimed at peace and prosperity in the region, he added.

"There are tendencies to revenge in mono-ethnic Armenia, at the same time. We call on Armenia to put an end to calls for hatred and revenge ideas,” the chairman said.

“We also invite Armenia to join in peace and good-neighborly relations. The ideas of multiculturalism should be defended and developed as one of the assets of mankind, and they should be the starting point in solving the main problems of the world," Pashazade added.