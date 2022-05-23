Turkish fighter aircrafts perform figures of aerobatics in sky over Baku (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Turkish fighters performed aerobatics in the sky over Baku on May 23, in preparation for the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan festival, Trend reports.

The training flights aroused interest among residents of the Azerbaijani capital.

The opening ceremony of the TEKNOFEST festival will be held in Azerbaijan on May 26.

Air shows, demonstration flights of Su-25 attack aircraft and MiG-29 Multi-role fighter aircraft of Azerbaijani Air Forces, also Turkish Stars F-5 fighter jets and Solo Turk F-16 aerobatic demonstration teams, Hurkush Fighter trainer aircraft, and ATAK helicopters will be organized within the framework of the festival.

TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival will be held in Azerbaijan from May 26 through May 29.

TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office consists of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish state institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

