Azerbaijan determines procedure for refund of VAT paid for residential, non-residential areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on approval of "Conditions and procedure for refund of value added tax for residential and non-residential areas paid by consumers - individuals in a non-cash form to persons involved in the construction of buildings", Trend reports.

In accordance with the decree, the value added tax (VAT) paid through bank transfer for residential and non-residential areas will be refunded to the buyer through an authorized bank within 30 business days from the date of filing an application through the VAT refund portal.

Will be updated