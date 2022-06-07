...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Zangezur corridor of utmost importance for Armenia as well - Azerbaijani FM

Politics Materials 7 June 2022 14:52
Zangezur corridor of utmost importance for Armenia as well - Azerbaijani FM

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The Zangezur corridor is of utmost importance for Armenia as well, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov told Turkish Anadolu Agency, Trend reports.

He said the countries haven't yet achieved concrete results on the Zangezur corridor.

"Armenia keeps dragging out the issue on one pretext or another. It's the country with the most limited communication capabilities in the region. Therefore, the implementation of the Zangezur corridor is important for Armenia as much as for other South Caucasian states," Bayramov said.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more