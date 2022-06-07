Zangezur corridor of utmost importance for Armenia as well - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The Zangezur corridor is of utmost importance for Armenia as well, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov told Turkish Anadolu Agency, Trend reports.

He said the countries haven't yet achieved concrete results on the Zangezur corridor.

"Armenia keeps dragging out the issue on one pretext or another. It's the country with the most limited communication capabilities in the region. Therefore, the implementation of the Zangezur corridor is important for Armenia as much as for other South Caucasian states," Bayramov said.