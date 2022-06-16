Shusha Declaration gets relations between Turkiye and Azerbaijan to new stage - Turkish MP

ISTANBUL, Turkiye, June 16. Shusha Declaration, signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on June 15, 2021, has taken its place in history as an important document demonstrating the current level of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation, also revealing the ‘road map’ for the future, Member of Turkish Grand National Assembly, Head of Turkiye-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group Shamil Ayrim told Trend.

According to Ayrim, the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations between Turkiye and Azerbaijan not only brings bilateral relations to a new stage, but also guarantees to prevent new aggression in the region, deepening regional cooperation, and integrating the Turkic world.

"Shusha Declaration also emphasizes that Armenia's unfounded claims against Turkiye, attempts to distort history, politicize historical facts by distorting them damage peace and stability in the region," Ayrim added.