Azerbaijan to hold int'l conference on Caspian Sea in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources will organize an international conference on "Caspian Sea level fluctuations in climate change, forecasts and adaptation measures" in Baku on July 5, Head of the National Hydrometeorological Service under the ministry Umayra Taghiyeva told Trend.

According to Taghiyeva, the conference participants, including specialists from the Caspian countries, representatives of international organizations and foreign experts, will discuss the reasons for fluctuations in the Caspian Sea level, and issues of preparing regional adaptation measures, and expanding joint cooperation.

She noted that there are various medium- and long-term forecasts for fluctuations in the level of the Caspian Sea. In this regard, the issue of choosing a more realistic scenario will be considered.

In accordance with the scenario, an adaptation plan for the coastal territories of the Caspian Sea will be prepared and directions for joint activities to apply a regional approach will be determined, added the ministry's official.