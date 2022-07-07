Post-conflict period opens up new opportunities for Azerbaijan and whole region - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Azerbaijan’s lands were liberated from Armenian occupation under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev in 2020, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He said this at the opening ceremony of the week of diplomacy ‘Peace and creative efforts of Azerbaijan in the post-conflict stage’ at country’s ADA University, on July 7.

“We are happy to have witnessed these events,” Bayramov said.

According to him, the post-conflict period opens up new opportunities both for Azerbaijan and for whole region.

"Azerbaijan put forward a peace agenda after the conflict and offered Armenia to work on a peace treaty. Azerbaijan took practical steps in this direction and at the same time created broad opportunities for the development of the region by proposing to define borders and open transport communications," Bayramov added.