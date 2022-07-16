Ankara-Baku relationship dynamics important for region's prosperity - Turkish presidential administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. The dynamics of relations between Ankara and Baku is important for the prosperity of the region, the Turkish Presidential Administration told Trend.

"The development of our relations in all spheres contributes to the well-being of not only the two fraternal countries, but also the states of the region," the administration said.

According to the administration, Türkiye and Azerbaijan have not only become important players in the political arena, but also signed global energy projects.

"There is no area where the two fraternal countries would not support each other. We’ll continue to cooperate, as in previous years," added the administration.