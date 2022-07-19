Resettlement to Azerbaijan's Aghali village expected to continue in coming months - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. Resettlement to Azerbaijan's Aghali village is expected to continue in the coming months, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Zangilan District of Eastern Zangazur Economic Region Vahid Hajiyev said at the ceremony of seeing off the former IDPs on July 19, Trend reports.

"Today we are witnessing a historic event - the first resettlement of the residents of Zangilan, and I congratulate the Azerbaijani people on this event," Hajiyev noted.

According to him, immediately after the 2020 Second Karabakh War, on the instruction of our country’s president, large-scale restoration and construction work began in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

The presidential representative stressed that large-scale infrastructure projects are also underway in Zangilan.

"Railways and roads are being built. The Zangilan airport will be commissioned in the near future. Aghali village was built according to the concept of a "smart" village. During this month, 41 families will be resettled to the village," added Hajiyev.