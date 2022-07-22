Delegation of foreign media representatives and experts arrives at Fuzuli International Airport

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, July 21. A delegation of representatives of foreign media and experts from about 20 countries arrived at Fuzuli International Airport to participate in the first International Media Forum organized by the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, Trend correspondent reports.

Participants will then go to the city of Shusha to participate in the forum.

Yesterday, within the framework of the upcoming forum, the guests got acquainted with the Heydar Aliyev Center and took part in a conference on the topic "Deepening reforms in the media: towards new goals".