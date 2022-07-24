Iran’s ambassador to Azerbaijan meets with Iranian FM Amirabdollahian

Iran's Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi on Sunday afternoon met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and gave him a report on the latest developments in bilateral ties between Tehran and Baku, Trend reports citing Iranian Foreign Ministry.

In the meeting, Amirabdollahian pointed to the importance of ties with neighbouring countries, especially Muslim nations, and underlined Iran’s determination to expand relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan in all areas. He also gave Mousavi all necessary instructions.