Azerbaijan unveils number of person suffered from landmine explosions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. According to official sources, three people, two of whom were civilians, got injured as a result of landmine and unexploded ordnance explosions during three incidents in Khojavand, Jabrayil and Kalbajar districts of Azerbaijan in July 2022, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Mine Ban Campaign Hafiz Safikhanov told Trend.

According to him, two cases were related to the anti-tank mine blowing up.

“In the first seven months of 2022, a total of 35 people got injured, three people were killed, two of whom – from cluster munitions. During the period between November 10, 2020 and August 1, 2022, 102 civilians suffered, 32 people were killed, and 70 were injured," Safikhanov said.

He noted despite regular appeals from public agencies and civil society institutions, illegal visits to the liberated territories still take place, which poses a mine threat to their lives.