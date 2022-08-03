Azerbaijan more than doubles hazelnut orchard areas – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. We have more than doubled the area of hazelnut plantations, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said when getting acquainted with “Grand-Agro Invitro” Limited Liability Company, Trend reports.

"Hazelnut growing has been extensively developing in Azerbaijan in recent years. We have more than doubled the area of hazelnut plantations. We are currently the third largest exporter of hazelnuts in the world. Unfortunately, almond production in Azerbaijan was very low and did not meet the domestic demand. It is therefore necessary to undertake the production of almonds now," the head of state said.