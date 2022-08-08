President Ilham Aliyev awards Azerbaijani athletes for highest results at XI World Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on awarding Azerbaijani athletes and their coaches for the highest results at the XI World Games in the U.S.' Birmingham, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the award has been established in the following amount:

- for the athlete winning the first place – 20,000 manat ($11,765), personal coach – 10,000 manat ($5,887), head coach – 10,000 manat ($5,887);

- for the team winning the third place – 20,000 manat ($11,765), each coach of the team – 5,000 manat ($2,943).