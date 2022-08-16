Attempts to smuggle drugs into Azerbaijan mostly registered on border with Iran - official (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. Attempts to smuggle drugs into Azerbaijan are mostly registered on the border with Iran, Deputy Head of the Azerbaijani State Border Service (SBS), Lieutenant-General Abbas Khalilov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

According to Khalilov, the SBS systematically informs the public about the facts of the use of weapons against border guards by persons involved in drug trafficking.

He noted that during the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, they were actively used to transport drugs across the state border in the direction of the Jabrayil district.

"After the liberation of our territories, we have done a lot of work in this direction. However, these forces are aimed at continuing their criminal activities. Currently, the protection of the state border in these territories is organized at a high level," added the official.