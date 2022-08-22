Azerbaijan, Serbia celebrate anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry held an event and an exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia on August 22, Trend reports via the ministry.

The event attended by the leadership of the ministry, Azerbaijani MPs, employees of the Serbian Embassy, ​​representatives of companies operating in Azerbaijan, and others, began with the performance of the national anthems of both countries.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov expressed sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia.

Noting that over the past 25 years, relations between the two countries have reached the level of strategic partnership, Khalafov emphasized that Serbia is one of 12 European countries with which Azerbaijan has signed a document on establishing strategic partnership relations.

Stressing that relations between the two countries are developing in various fields, including political, economic, humanitarian, trade, infrastructure, the deputy foreign minister said that there is potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia in other areas, including transport and energy.

Speaking about Azerbaijan's efforts to establish peace after the 2020 Second Karabakh War, which created new realities in the region, he said that cooperation with companies from friendly countries is especially encouraged in the reconstruction and reconstruction work carried out by the country in the liberated territories.

Speaking further, Serbian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dragan Vladisavljevic noted that, although the foundation of diplomatic relations between the countries was laid on August 21, 1997, the history of the development of relations is more ancient.

The ambassador also emphasized the role of mutual visits in the development of relations.

Noting that along with bilateral partnership, there is fruitful cooperation between the two countries on multilateral platforms, the diplomat emphasized the cooperation of the two countries in the organization of the anniversary event in honor of the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement, which was held in Belgrade last year.

In conclusion, Vladisavljevic congratulated the participants of the event on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and wished further development of friendly and partnership relations between the two countries.

Then the participants got acquainted with the exhibition.