Azerbaijani PM expresses condolences to Kyrgyz counterpart

Politics Materials 22 August 2022 16:10 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has sent a letter of condolences to Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, in the letter Asadov noted that he was deeply shocked by the death and injury of citizens of Kyrgyzstan as a result of a traffic accident in the Ulyanovsk region of Russia.

He expressed condolences to the families and close relatives of the victims.

