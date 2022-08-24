Besides economic interest, rich cultural and historical ties unite Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan - Kazakh media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are united not only by economic interests but also by rich cultural and historical ties based largely on common Turkic roots, Trend reports via an article of Kazinform Kazakh news agency dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

This year is significant for the diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, which were established on August 27, 1992.

The key points that determine the level of relations include the Agreement on Strategic Partnership and Allied Relations, signed in 2005 in Azerbaijan's Baku, which became the first strategic document that highlights the deep roots of friendship and allied relations between the two countries.

"Both post-Soviet countries openly support each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity not only by words but also by concrete actions. A multi-vector and balanced foreign policy demonstrate resilience to modern challenges, including the geopolitical turbulence observed in recent months in the world," the article says.

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have an extensive contractual and legal base today, numbering about 90 documents of various nature, including interstate treaties, intergovernmental agreements, etc.

"The basis of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan includes not only political but also economic relations. Today, Azerbaijan is a key trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus," states in the article.

Thus, according to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the volume of attracted investments from Azerbaijan amounted to $306.5 million from 2005-2020. Azerbaijan invested $12.7 million in 2018-2019 ($5.1 million and $7.6 million, respectively), while Kazakhstan invested $75.7 million in Azerbaijan during this period. At the same time, most of the investments were made in the past three years – $45.4 million (in 2018 – $3.7 million, in 2019 – $12.9 million, in 2020 – $28.8 million).

Kazakhstan mainly exported special-purpose floating vehicles, railway locomotives, petroleum products, wheat, and flour confectionery to Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijan exported polymers of propylene and ethylene, textile packaging products, wires, cables, apples, pears, quince, etc. to Kazakhstan

Certain development is needed in order to expand transit and transport cooperation in connection with the reorientation of export cargo flows from China to Europe on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

As the representative of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Zeynulla Akhmetzhanov said in an interview with inbusiness.kz Kazakhstan's Government has already started implementing a number of infrastructure projects aimed at expanding existing capacities.

"Work has already begun on the construction of a second road with a length of 840 km from the border with China to Central Kazakhstan, a new railway line bypassing Almaty, the creation of a container hub in the seaport of Aktau and a ferry crossing. Kazakhstan doesn't have its own ferries yet, therefore the country is temporarily renting them from Azerbaijan," Akhmetzhanov said.

According to him, all roads should be built within the next three years, as for ferries, the first four should be ready by 2026. The remaining six – by 2030.

In addition, a trilateral meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Kazakhstan and responsible persons in the transport sector took place recently.

During the meeting, the Parties stressed the importance of increasing the volume of cargo transportation on the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Kazakhstan corridor section for the development of trade relations along the Asia-Europe route and the diversification of transport routes. Thereby, transit and transport and logistics cooperation within this corridor remain one of the main drivers of mutually beneficial bilateral partnership," Kazinform says.

The volume of traffic between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan increased by 149 percent from January through February 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

"Both countries today show some interest in close cooperation between the Kazakh seaports of Aktau and Kuryk with the capacity of 26 million tons and the Azerbaijani seaport of Alat, which has a capacity of 15 million tons of dry cargo and 100,000 containers," the article notes.

It's well known that Azerbaijan plays the role of a bridge in the transportation of energy resources from Asia to Europe.

"Today, negotiations are underway between KazMunayGas State-owned Oil and Gas Company of Kazakhstan and SOCAR State Oil Company of Azerbaijan on the transportation of a significant part of Kazakhstan's oil along the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route. The output of 1.5 million barrels of Kazakh oil per year to the world market is forecasted," Kazinform reports.

In turn, the Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerkin Tukumov said at a meeting of the first Kazakh-Azerbaijani expert council that the full potential of relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan has not yet been realized.

"Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are united not only by economic interests but also by rich cultural and historical ties based largely on common Turkic roots. For both countries, this is an important element of foreign and domestic policy, which makes it possible to emphasize ethnocultural affinity and spiritual closeness," the article in Kazinform concludes.

Therefore, during the visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan, the focus will certainly be on the development of strategic partnership and the expansion of comprehensive cooperation in the light of changing realities in the region.