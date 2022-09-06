Azerbaijani parties submit proposals on new law in Azerbaijani Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The representative of all political parties in the Azerbaijani Parliament addressed the Chairwoman of the Parliament (Milli Majlis) Sahiba Gafarova in connection with the preparation of a new Political Party Bill, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Parliament.

The appeal reflects the importance of preparing a new law that meets the realities of the modern development of the country and the requirements of the time. Currently, according to Sahiba Gafarova, work continues on the preparation of a new bill of great public importance.

Political parties, registered in Azerbaijan, are submitting their proposals on the new law in the Milli Majlis. Recently, another 10 political parties submitted their proposals for consideration of the Milli Majlis.

Thus, the number of parties, that submitted their proposals in Milli Majlis has reached 39. Public hearing are planned n Milli Majlis for a broad discussion of the draft of the new Political Party Bill. Additional information will be provided about the time of the discussions.