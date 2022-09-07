Kazakhstan exhibits UAV named after Azerbaijan's first female fighter pilot (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Kazakhstan Engineering National Company JSC has presented its pavilion with the latest inventions and products of the defense industry at the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2022) and the 13th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment (Securex Caspian-2022) in Baku, Trend reports.

One of the products presented at the pavilion is the Kazakh UAV called ‘Leyla’ which can be used in the agricultural and oil and gas industries, geology, monitoring, search and rescue operations.

The UAV was named in honor of the first female fighter pilot of Azerbaijan and the Caucasus, Leyla Mammadbayova, who trained more than 4,000 paratroopers and pilots during the World War II.

The flight speed of this device is up to 160 kilometers per hour, the maximum height - up to 3.5 kilometers, the flight duration - up to five hours, the range is 80-100 kilometers, and the load on the UAV can reach 20 kilograms.

Besides, the pavilion has also showcased a target UAV, the Shagala-M strike UAV and a number of other UAVs.