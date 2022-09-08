Foreign travelers visit Azerbaijan's Jidir Duzu (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, September 8. Famous travelers from more than 20 countries, having arrived in Karabakh and East Zangazur, visited Jidir Duzu, Trend reports

Foreign visitors were informed about the 44-day second Karabakh war, as a result of which Azerbaijan liberated its land from the 30-year Armenian occupation.

In particular, the visitors were interested in the operation on liberating of Shusha city.

During the second Karabakh war, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces managed to get close to the city from the side of Jidir Duzu, climbing an impassable slope, taking control of the city, which remained under occupation since 1992.