Azerbaijani FM meets President of Spanish Congress of Deputies (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with President of the Congress of Deputies of Spain Meritxell Batet, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani ministry's official Twitter post.

"Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and President of the Congress of Deputies of Spain Meritxell Batet held a fruitful discussion on a wide range of issues of Azerbaijan-Spain bilateral relations, as well as on the regional situation," the ministry tweeted.