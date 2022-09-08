...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani FM meets President of Spanish Congress of Deputies (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 8 September 2022 16:56 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani FM meets President of Spanish Congress of Deputies (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with President of the Congress of Deputies of Spain Meritxell Batet, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani ministry's official Twitter post.

"Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and President of the Congress of Deputies of Spain Meritxell Batet held a fruitful discussion on a wide range of issues of Azerbaijan-Spain bilateral relations, as well as on the regional situation," the ministry tweeted.

Azerbaijani FM meets President of Spanish Congress of Deputies (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani FM meets President of Spanish Congress of Deputies (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani FM meets President of Spanish Congress of Deputies (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani FM meets President of Spanish Congress of Deputies (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani FM meets President of Spanish Congress of Deputies (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani FM meets President of Spanish Congress of Deputies (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani FM meets President of Spanish Congress of Deputies (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani FM meets President of Spanish Congress of Deputies (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more