Foreign travelers get acquainted with Azerbaijan's Fuzuli city (PHOTO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, September 9. Foreign travelers who arrived in Azerbaijan to visit the country's liberated lands, visit the center of Fuzuli city, Trend reports.

Travelers were informed about plans on reconstruction work. They observed firsthand construction work carried out in the city.

They were told that at one point the population of Fuzuli was about 100,000 people. According to a survey, conducted by the state, 67 percent of the internally displaces persons are ready to return here without any living conditions and built their houses on their own. About 98 percent of the resettled people want to and are ready to return to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.