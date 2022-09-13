Armenian armed forces commit large-scale provocation in Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin directions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Armenian Armed Forces have committed a large-scale provocation in Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin directions, reads a message from the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"The sabotage groups of the Armenian armed forces in the dark time of the day mined the areas between the positions of the Azerbaijani army units and the supply road in different directions, using the mountainous terrain and the existing valley gaps.

As a result of urgent measures taken by our units to immediately prevent these acts, clashes occurred.

Some positions, shelters and bases of the Azerbaijani army in the territory of Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin regions were fired from various types of weapons, including mortars by units of the Armenian Armed Forces deployed in the direction of the settlements of Basarkechar, Istisu, Garakilsa and Gorus. As a result, there are losses among the personnel, the military infrastructure has been damaged.

In order to prevent provocations by the armed forces of Armenia and military threats to the territory and sovereignty of our country, as well as to ensure the safety of our military personnel, including civilians involved in infrastructure work in the Kalbajar and Lachin regions, decisive response measures are being taken by units of the Azerbaijani army deployed in this area.

The necessary measures are being taken to silence the firing points of the Armenian armed forces and prevent the expansion of the scale of military clashes.

There are losses among the personnel and military equipment of the Armenian armed forces involved in sabotage operations.

"In general, over the past month, the provocations of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Lachin, Gadabay, Dashkasan and Kalbajar regions of the state border, as well as the shelling of the positions of the Azerbaijani army in these regions with various types of weapons, were intensive and systematic. At the same time, there was a concentration of offensive weapons, heavy artillery and manpower along the borders of Azerbaijan by Armenia.

All these facts once again show that Armenia is preparing for a large-scale military provocation.

By such actions, Armenia also seeks to slow down the implementation of large-scale civilian infrastructure projects by Azerbaijan in the border areas liberated from occupation and maintain an atmosphere of tension near the borders of Azerbaijan.

We declare once again that the entire responsibility for the provocation, clashes and losses lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia.

Information about the situation will be brought to the attention of the public," said the ministry.