Türkiye always stands with Azerbaijan - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Türkiye always stands with Azerbaijan and our countries are in solidarity with each other, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a telephone conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his deep condolences to President Ilham Aliyev, relatives of the killed military servicemen and the entire Azerbaijani nation in the aftermath of a large-scale provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces on the state border.