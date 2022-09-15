Turkish ambassador pays tribute to soldiers who died during liberation of Baku in 1918

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. September 15, 2022 marks 104 years since the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation,Trend reports.

On this occasion, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagchi and embassy staff visited the monument to Turkish soldiers in Baku and paid tribute to the memory of Turkish soldiers who died during the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation by the Caucasian Islamic Army.

"On the occasion of 104th anniversary of the liberation of Baku, we came here to honor the memory of the heroic soldiers of the Islamic Army of the Caucasus. The soldiers of Ottoman army, who fought against the strongest armies on many fronts of the First World War, also fought shoulder to shoulder with their brothers against the invaders - Bolsheviks and Dashnaks, who gave their lives for the independence of Azerbaijan," Bagci said.

"Coming to the aid of the Azerbaijani people in the most difficult time, Turkish soldiers fought heroically under the motto of the founder of our republic, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk: ​​"The joy of Azerbaijan is our joy, its sorrow is our sorrow. They are the architects of indestructible relations of brotherhood between Türkiye and Azerbaijan," he said.

"It's on such solid foundations that the unity, equality and brotherhood of both countries are built. Their sacrifice became a source of inspiration in the liberation of Karabakh, which was under Armenian occupation for almost 30 years. We respectfully honor the memory of all Azerbaijani heroes,martyrs. May their souls rest in peace!" said the ambassador.