BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Phone talks between the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl took place at the initiative of the US side on September 15, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

During the telephone conversation, the sides discussed issues of bilateral military cooperation, the confrontation on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, as well as the current situation.