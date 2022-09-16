We now intend to fully engage our transit capabilities - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. We now intend to fully engage our transit capabilities, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the meeting with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in Samarkand, Trend reports.

"Less than three months have passed since our last meeting, but we have been in constant contact all this time, talking on the phone. We are also seeing a very positive momentum in bilateral relations.

After the signing of the Declaration on allied interaction, important documents were signed on various other sectors as well. In general, as you noted, we are observing growth in the turnover and in the volume of cargo transportation. Also, we now intend to fully engage our transit capabilities. So the results are obvious. I am sure that we will finish this year with good results in all areas," the head of state said.