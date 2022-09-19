Azerbaijan sends protest letter to France (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross has been summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and given a protest letter due to the attack of Armenian radicals on the Azerbaijani embassy in France, the ministry’s press service told Trend.

According to the press service, at the meeting, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov informed the ambassador that the attack by a group of radical representatives of the Armenian diaspora in France on the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris was defiantly accompanied by a gross violation of French laws and generally accepted norms of international law.

During the attack, material damage was caused to the embassy building, the activities of the diplomatic mission and the lives of employees were endangered.

Khalafov strongly protested the creation of conditions and the delayed prevention of these actions of radical Armenian groups, and expressed deep regret over the failure of France to fulfill the obligation to ensure the security of diplomatic missions by the host country in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

It was noted that an act of vandalism posing a threat to the diplomatic mission and its staff requires a thorough investigation by French law enforcement agencies, the provision of an appropriate legal assessment, the prosecution of those responsible and the provision of compensation for the damage caused.

The ambassador expressed regret over the incident involving the Azerbaijani embassy, ​​noting that appropriate steps will be taken to give an appropriate legal assessment of the incident.