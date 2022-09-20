Int'l community should strongly condemn Armenia's latest act of aggression against Azerbaijan - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The international community should strongly condemn the latest act of Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan, Founder & Executive Director of the Global Strategic Institute for Sustainable Development (GSISD) Qaiser Nawab told Trend.

“Azerbaijan traveled a long journey of almost 3 decades towards maintaining peace in the region and finally achieved success in 2020 in second Karabakh war. The trilateral statement was not only in the larger interest of both Azerbaijan and Armenia but it was in the larger interest of the global community which is already struggling to maintain peace and prosperity as well as the unprecedented global climate crisis by resolving conflicts amongst countries and communities,” he said.

Nawab reminded that Armenia's aggressive policy resulted in deaths of thousands of Azerbaijanis and that over a million of Azerbaijanis lived as IDPs for decades.

“Despite the reaction of some international organizations and states, in general, the Armenian government is not stepping away from aggression, and this was the result of the latest provocations against Azerbaijan," he said.

Nawab noted that previously and now as well, the Armenian side grossly violated the universally accepted principles of international law, the requirements of the Geneva Convention of 1949, which established the rules of war.

He also mentioned that Azerbaijan is doing its best with de-mining of its liberated lands, which are full of mines, which have been planted by Armenian troops.

Concluding, Nawab called on the international community to strongly condemn this new act of aggression launched by Armenia and give a fair assessment to the provocative actions carried out by the Armenian side.