XXIV High-Level meeting of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center brought global debate about the most pressing crisis of our time (PHOTO)

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center XXIV high-level meeting under title: “Challenges & Multi-Stakeholder Response to Peace, Security & Climate Crisis" took place at the margins of the 77th edition of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

It brought together political leaders from different regions of the world, scientists academics, high-level officials from the United Nations. The meeting’s objective was to contribute to the analysis and global debate about the most pressing crises of our time.

The discussions ranged from: the impact of the war in Ukraine which has unleashed the worst increase in the cost of living of the past decades with devastating effects in developing countries; how to accelerate actions to counter the climate crisis through low carbon technologies and clean production; the new international security architecture and the role of NATO; the future of the United Nations and the need for its reform, among other issues.

NGIC high level meeting also provided the platform to exchange ideas on how to accelerate progress in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals as the world prepares for next year’s Summit on the SDGs and the 2024 Summit of the Future.

by Maria Fernanda Espinosa

73rd President of the UN General Assembly,

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs,

Minister of National Defense of Panama



"Nizami Ganjavi International Center High-Level meeting in New York is an important gathering because targeting essential problems of humanity. Complete univocal concerning Ukraine.

Solidarity with poor part of humanity: food, haelth. Vactination. Energy issues: importance of Azerbaijan and its constructive policy.

by Ivo Josipovic

President of Croatia 2010-2015

With over a decade of experience bringing together heads of state & governments, leaders of the private and NGO sector, XXIV High-Level meeting was attended by President of Latvia Egils Levits, President of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic, Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama, Director-General WHO Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, UN High Representative on Alliance Civilizations Dr. Miguel Moratinos, Co-Chairs of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former President of Latvia Vaira Vike-Freiberga, former Vice-President of the World Bank Ismail Serageldin along with former President of Bulgaria Rosen Plevneliev, former President of Serbia Boris Tadic, former Prime Minister of the UK Gordon Brown, former President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, former Prime Minister of Greece George Papandreou, Nobel laureates Kailash Satyarthi, Muhammad Yunus, Harold Varmus, deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna and many others.