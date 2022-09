BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan has posted a Twitter publication on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day, Trend reports.

"On Remembrance Day, celebrated on September 27, we honor the memory of our Azerbaijani brothers who heroically fought in the Second Karabakh War for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. We wish for Azerbaijan’s flag to fly forever in Karabakh. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" the publication said.