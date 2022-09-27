Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Fuzuli district

Politics Materials 27 September 2022 12:48 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Fuzuli district.

The head of state and the First Lady laid flowers at a memorial plaque to 27 September-Remembrance Day in Garakhanbayli village, Fuzuli district.

The President of Azerbaijan made a speech here.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then observed a moment of silence at 12.00 to honor the memory of the Patriotic War martyrs on the occasion of Remembrance Day.

