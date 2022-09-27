UN remains committed to working towards peace in South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. UN remains committed to working towards peace and advancement of SDGs in South Caucasus, the organization said, Trend reports.

"On 27 September, we remember those who lost their lives in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and extend our deepest condolences to the families of those killed and injured. The UN remains committed to working towards peace and advancement of SDGs in South Caucasus," the UN said in a statement on the occasion of a two year anniversary since the beginning of second Karabakh war.