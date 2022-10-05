Azerbaijan reveals plans on mine-clearance operations in its liberated territories

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, October 5. Azerbaijan has information on 390,709 antitank and antipersonnel mines as well as other explosive devices on the liberated territories, Trend reports.

Deputy Board Chairman of Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) Samir Poladov said this on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan National Urban Forum on the topic 'Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda as a Leading Force for Post-Conflict Recovery and Reconstruction' in Aghdam city.

"However, this is incomplete data. Their accuracy is about 25 percent," he said.

According to Poladov, about 147,988 hectares are considered areas with a high level of mining, while 675,570 hectares are considered low levels.

"First stage planned for 2022-2026 provides for the clearance of 83 settlements in Aghdam, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Kalbajar, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, and Zangilan districts. Current plans provide for the clearing of 33,795 hectares of land for residential areas. In accordance with the first stage, it's planned to clear 14,713 hectares of land for the construction of houses in these areas," he said.

Poladov also added that after the end of the Second Karabakh War, the number of people injured as a result of mine and unexploded ordnance explosions reached 257 people, of which 44 died.