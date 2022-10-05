Azerbaijan aims at sustainable economic development of liberated territories - official

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, October 5. Azerbaijan aims at long-term inclusive and sustainable economic development of liberated territories, Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev said during the Azerbaijan National Urban Forum on ‘Sustainable Development Goals and New Urban Agenda as a Leading Force for Post-Conflict Recovery and Reconstruction’ in Aghdam city, Trend reports.

"In accordance with the long-term inclusive development model of Azerbaijan, the main goal is to create a modern production infrastructure in the liberated territories, attract investments aimed at introducing modern technologies, and effectively realize the potential of the region," Aliyev said.

According to the deputy minister, for this purpose, all conditions for entrepreneurs have been created in the industrial parks created in the liberated territories.