Azerbaijan diplomatically continues its success achieved during Second Karabakh War - former Turkish ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Azerbaijan diplomatically continues its success achieved during the 2020 second Karabakh war, former Turkish Ambassador, Board Member of the Ankara Commission for Crimes in Karabakh Hulusi Kilic told Trend.

Speaking about the meetings between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of France Emmanuel Macron at the European Political Community summit in Prague, Kilic noted that following the meetings of President Ilham Aliyev with President Emmanuel Macron, President of European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister Pashinyan, a statement was adopted.

"According to the statement, Armenia and Azerbaijan recognize each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty, once again demonstrating their commitment to the UN Charter and the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991. This means that Armenia renounces its claims to Azerbaijan's Karabakh," the commission member said.

"Türkiye will continue to support Azerbaijan. We hope that in a short time a peace treaty will be signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia for even greater development and prosperity of the region," added Kilic.