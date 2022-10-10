Four agreements between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan approved - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Law approving the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on cooperation in the field of industrial property protection", signed in Tashkent on June 21, 2022, Trend reports.

Following another Law signed by the head of state, the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on cooperation in the field of plant quarantine and protection of June 21, 2022 was also approved.

Moreover, the Law on approval of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on military-technical cooperation of June 21, 2022, was inked by President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state also signed the Law approving the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on international automobile relations dated June 21, 2022.