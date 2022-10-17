Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office reveals number of cases opened in connection with Armenian crimes in Second Karabakh War

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan opened 87 criminal cases on the facts of the aggressive war waged by the Armenian Armed Forces and the crimes committed during the Second Karabakh War, First Deputy Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Elchin Mammadov told reporters in Ganja, Trend reports.

He noted that 39 of these criminal cases are related to premeditated murder and harm to the health of the civilian population, the willful destruction of property, 26 - to the premeditated murder and harm to the health of civilians as a result of the explosion of mines and other explosive devices, eight - to the illegal involvement of individual armed formations and mercenaries in the Karabakh region and participation in hostilities against Azerbaijan, four are related to illegal appeals directed against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, three are related to the destruction of infrastructure facilities with heavy artillery shells and ballistic missiles, three - to the destruction of historical monuments and culture in the occupied territories and facts of environmental crimes.