Azerbaijan's MFA shares information about children killed during Armenian terror in 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. As a result of a missile attack on densely populated cities of Azerbaijan by Armenia during the Second Karabakh War 12 children were killed, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Twitter account.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also mentioned information about children who have become victims of terror:

"10-month old Nazrin; 1-year old Madina; Maryam 6; Aysu 7; Orkhan 11; Shahriyar 13; Artur 13; Farid 14; Fidan 14; Nigar 15; Orkhan 16; Shahmali 13," MFA informed.