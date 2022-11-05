Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Powers of Azerbaijani Central Election Commission extended following presidential decree

Politics Materials 5 November 2022 18:30 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree amending the "List of officials entitled to draw up a protocol on cases of administrative offenses considered by district (city) courts", approved by Presidential Decree No. 1361 of May 3, 2017, Trend reports.

According to the Decree, section 5-1 is added to the mentioned document.

The section reads "Protocol on cases of administrative offenses envisaged by Article 179-1 of the Criminal Code will be implemented by Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on behalf of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

