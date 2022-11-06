President Ilham Aliyev's decisiveness changed history of Azerbaijan, entire region for better

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. November 8 marks Azerbaijan's historic victory in the 2020 second Karabakh war, Trend reports.

On September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation in response to large-scale provocations of the Armenian armed forces on the front line. The unity of the Azerbaijani people, government, and army during the war brought the enemy to its knees. Thanks to the decisive policy of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the united Azerbaijani people crushed the myth of the Armenian army's "invincibility" and insurmountable "Ohanyan line", thus showing its strength to everyone. After seeing the power of the Azerbaijani Army, Armenian soldiers left behind not only weapons and military equipment but also the bodies of their comrades in arms.

This brilliant victory was a triumph of the Azerbaijani people's solidarity, the economic power of independent Azerbaijan, heroism, fearlessness, and determination of the sons of Azerbaijan. From now on, for centuries the whole world will talk about the heroism of Azerbaijani soldiers.

As CEO of Caspian Group Holding Rob Sobhani told Trend on Sunday, Azerbaijan's victory in the second Karabakh War is the result of a decisive and balanced policy of President Ilham Aliyev.

In his opinion, the anniversary of Karabakh's liberation from the Armenian occupation is a remarkable reminder of how the wise and strong actions of President Ilham Aliyev changed the history of Azerbaijan and the entire region for the better.

“We should look into the sound decision of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to liberate Karabakh in the context of his initial desire to resolve the conflict with Armenia peacefully. When Armenia refused to leave the occupied territories, and the Western powers couldn't force Armenia to agree to peace, and when on September 27, 2020 they once again committed a provocation against Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev made a historic decision to liberate Karabakh in the Azerbaijani people's interest,” he said.

Sobhani underscored President Ilham Aliyev's great wisdom and confidence in the use of modern technologies in the efforts to liberate Karabakh.

Furthermore, Senior Research Fellow at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute Robert Cutler noted that Azerbaijan's victory in the second Karabakh war marked the beginning of major changes in the South Caucasus.

“On the second anniversary of the end of the 44-day war, one can say that Azerbaijan's victory paved the way for radical changes in the South Caucasus. Nevertheless, Armenia continued to complicate the already difficult situation in the region,” he said.

According to Cutler, the most constructive policy for Western states would be to take specific steps to make Armenia sign a comprehensive peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

November 8, 2020 became the date of irreversible changes for the entire South Caucasus, thereby bringing only peace, stability, predictability and development to the region.

The new regional realities offered new opportunities for both Azerbaijan and other countries of the South Caucasus and even Armenia. The thirty-year conflict and occupation of Azerbaijani territories is now transformed into the period of cooperation and prospects. Along with fulfilling the historic mission to liberate Karabakh, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev literally revived economic, transport and other ties in the South Caucasus.

As for Azerbaijan, the personality of President Ilham Aliyev, around whom millions of Azerbaijanis worldwide united, played a decisive role in Azerbaijan's gorgeous victory. The Azerbaijani president has formed the basis for further success – a stable and developing economy was established, the country's armed forces were deeply modernized, and Azerbaijan's image in the international arena significantly increased. All these became the key factor leading to the victory of Azerbaijan.